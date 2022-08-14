JEE Advanced this month; take these mock tests to check your preparedness

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 on August 28 in two shifts. Admit cards for JEE Advanced will be published on jeeadv.ac.in on August 23.

JEE Advanced is a highly-competitive exam. Top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main are eligible to take JEE Advanced.

Candidates preparing for the exam can take JEE Advanced mock tests on the exam website.

Taking mock tests is considered by expert an important part of JEE Advanced preparation. Thousands of free and paid mock tests are available online. The official website of JEE Advanced also hosts mock tests.

Mock tests will help candidates in checking their preparation, speed and accuracy and help in understanding the pattern and nature of questions asked in the test.

A mock test tests candidates in an exam-like environment, which may also help them overcome fear and stress.

Here is a link to JEE Advanced mock test hosted on the official website:

JEE Advanced mock test

