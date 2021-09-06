Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2021 answer key released: Know how to download
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021 answer key released: Know how to download

JEE Main 2021 answer keys have been released for the exam held from August 26 to September 2. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key and challenge it till September 8. The answer key and the link to challenge it will be active till 10 am on the last date.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 07:33 PM IST
JEE Main 2021 answer key: Know how to download(jeemain.nta.nic.in)

JEE Main 2021 answer keys have been released for the exam held from August 26 to September 2. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key and challenge it till September 8. The answer key and the link to challenge it will be active till 10 am on the last date. 

JEE main 2021 answer key

JEE main 2021 answer key: Know how to download

  • Go to https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/
  • Click on JEE main 2021 answer key link
  • Download answer key using application number and password
  • Download answer key using application number and date of birth

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” the national testing agency (NTA) has informed candidates regarding JEE main 2021 answer key challenge fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 08 September 2021 (upto 10:00 A.M.),” the NTA notice reads.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee main answer key
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE main 2021 answer keys released for May session exam, direct link 

JPSC prelims admit cards 2021 for combined civil services exam out, direct link

NEET 2021: SC refuses to defer exam, CBSE students can approach NTA for opt-out

NEET 2021 admit card expected this week at nta.ac.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP