JEE Main 2021 answer key released: Know how to download

JEE Main 2021 answer keys have been released for the exam held from August 26 to September 2. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key and challenge it till September 8. The answer key and the link to challenge it will be active till 10 am on the last date.

JEE main 2021 answer key

JEE main 2021 answer key: Know how to download

Go to https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Click on JEE main 2021 answer key link

Download answer key using application number and password

Download answer key using application number and date of birth

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” the national testing agency (NTA) has informed candidates regarding JEE main 2021 answer key challenge fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 08 September 2021 (upto 10:00 A.M.),” the NTA notice reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON