JEE Main 2021: Application correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:44 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday opened the online correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2021.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30, 2021.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their name, parents' names, address, educational qualifications and photographs.

Direct link for JEE Main image correction.

Direct link for JEE Main application form correction.

How to make corrections:

Visit the official website at jeemin.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

Edit your application form and submit

