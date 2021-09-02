Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021 concludes today: What's next

The engineering entrance exam, JEE main 2021, will conclude today. The exam, which is otherwise held twice, was held in four sessions this year.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:50 AM IST
JEE Main 2021 concludes today: What's next(Keshav Singh/HT File)

The exam, which is otherwise held twice, was held in four sessions this year. Approximately 6-7 lakh students had registered for the exam in each session. For candidates who have appeared in more than one session exam, the best score will be considered for the final merit list.

JEE main 2021 concludes today: What’s next?

• Provisional answer key will be released soon

• Students will be asked to challenge the answer key by submitting representations

• For every objection raised, students should deposit 200

• The provisional answer keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days

• Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered by the national testing agency (NTA)

• The NTA will display the recorded responses and question paper attempted by the candidates prior to the declaration of the result. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

• The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared

• The result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key declared, the NTA has said

• For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

• There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result

• For all admission related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of JoSAA, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), or the concerned State Government/Institute after the declaration of result/ranks of JEE (Main) 2021

• The record of JEE main result will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration

