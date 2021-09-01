JEE main 2021 exam analysis: Day 4, shift-2 paper moderately difficult

The JEE (Main) 2021 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 1st September, 2021. The reporting time for students was 1:30 pm however the exam started sharp at 3:00 pm. Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point Pen, Admit Card & Aadhar Card. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers.

Every student was made to go through a sanitizing station where they had to sanitize themselves through a foot press lever. Personal masks were not allowed. Every student was given a fresh surgical mask at entry. Metal detectors were used at the entry gate and no bags or wrist watches were allowed inside.

Students reported that entry started as soon as they were screened at the entry point. Time Clock on computer screen was provided inside the examination hall.

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

• There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. (* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject) The paper had three parts ; each part had two sections:

• Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers; Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

• Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

• Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI and XII CBSE Board. Overall a Balanced Paper.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 1 st September,2021 (Afternoon Session).

• Mathematics – Moderately to Difficult. Weightage was given to chapters of Calculus, 3D; Vector Algebra. There were some good and tricky questions from Binomial Theorem, Permutation; Combination, Probability & Matrices, Properties of Definite Integral; Differential Equation. Few tricky questions were also asked in chapters of Circle; Ellipse. Questions were of moderate level and lengthy.

• Physics – Easy to Moderate. This section was balanced with questions covering almost all chapters. Some good questions were asked from Kinematics, EM Waves, Electromagnetic Induction, Heat & Thermodynamics, Semiconductors, Modern Physics; Optics. Some Numerical Based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy.

• Chemistry – Easy. Organic Chemistry & Inorganic Chemistry had more weightage. Physical Chemistry was asked only in Numerical Based Type. Questions were asked from chapters of General Organic Chemistry, Oxygen Containing Compounds in Organic Chemistry. In Inorganic Chemistry questions were asked from s-block & p- block elements, Ores & Metallurgy, Environmental Chemistry. Questions directly from NCERT were asked. Overall, this section was easy.

• In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was toughest while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. This paper was overall of Moderate level as per students.

• Students were given plain papers for rough work.

• There was tight invigilation as per students.

• No errors were reported in the question papers.

• Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)