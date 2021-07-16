Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Higher participation likely in last two editions of exam

Written by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 12:38 PM IST
JEE Main 2021: Higher participation likely in last two editions of exam (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In the last two editions of the JEE Main, which will be held from July 20 to September 2, higher participation is expected. The third and fourth editions of the engineering entrance exam will commence after a long gap of five months from the first two exams. The JEE main exams, all four, were scheduled till May. However, the exams could not be held on time due to sudden increase in COVID-19 cases.

From the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it can be seen that so far, 7.32 lakh applications have been registered for the exam, the highest till now. The registration is scheduled to close 4 days later.

For the third session exam, which begins on July 20, a total of 7.09 lakh applications have been registered, the NTA has said.

In the first two sessions of the exam, which were held in February and March, over 6.3 lakh candidates had registered on an average.

The JEE main is being held in 334 cities including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

Topics
jee main april
