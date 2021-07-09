JEE Main 2021: How to prepare in last 2 weeks before exams

JEE Main 2021: The postponed JEE Main 2021 for April session will now be held between July 20 and July 25, while the postponedThe postponed JEE Main 2021 for April session will now be held between July 20 and July 25, while the postponed JEE main for May 2021 Session will be conducted from July 27 till Aug 2. for May 2021 Session will be conducted from July 27 till Aug 2.

A serious aspirant ideally must have completed the syllabus by now. The following points would, however, count. Those who have taken the Feb and March Exam and scored 97 percentile or more must work towards improving their rank and improve their Accuracy and Speed. Those who have scored above 90 but less than 97 must do a serious analysis of their mistakes and make a workable plan to improve upon their weaker topics. Those who have scored less than 90 percentile may join an Online Test Series from a reputed source.

Time Management

Proper planning is most important for timely preparation and dealing with the study pressure. By now serious students must have evaluated their preparation or informed about the same by their teachers. So, this is the time to consolidate your preparation and ensure that you do extremely well in the actual JEE(Main) exam.

*All the three subjects Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics are equally important. So, divide these crucial remaining weeks aptly in the three subjects

*Prepare a chapter-wise and topic-wise revision schedule.

*Create short notes and list all formulae & points to remember. This will help in quick revision before the examination.

Correct Methodology

The correct approach for those appearing for the first time or second time is to stick to one source and not to refer to multitude of books/ study material available in the market. To reap the benefits, the students should remain focused throughout the preparation period with a positive attitude to study with utmost concentration. Ensure to keep brushing-up through notes & flagged important problems with twist. Taking Online Mock Tests on the actual pattern is recommended at this time.

Focus on your Goal

The key to right preparation is proper and timely planning. Toppers learn from their weak areas and practice well in time to improve by all possible means.

Correct attitude and acute focus is the key to be a topper. Toppers divide their preparation time accordingly. They stick to a single system of preparation and have faith in themselves.

Thus, they gradually build up their confidence level and are geared up to crack any difficult question. They ensure solving all previous years’ papers keeping their concepts crystal clear.

Study Material and Important Topics:

One must not start any new books at this stage. However, one can still refer to standard books for concept clearing. This stage should be utilized more for problem solving, developing short cuts, and memorizing formulae, understanding one’s strengths & weaknesses. Aspirants must take up Mock Tests in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode to develop ones’ self-confidence and exam temperament. Time Management is crucial to score more marks in the actual JEE (Main).

Important Topics in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics:

Mathematics: Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

Physics: Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves & Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics & Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical & Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry.

Study Plan for Last Two Weeks before exam:

The last 2 weeks should generally be utilized to consolidate one’s preparation by focusing on revision at a glance, problem solving and overcoming the weaker areas in preparation.

However, the following points should be kept in mind:

*Build your immunity to stay physically & mentally fit.

*Wear a mask while taking Mock Tests as it would help you acclimatize you with the exam day conditions.

*Remain focused and maintain a positive attitude while studying. Avoid social media and too much screen time.

*Develop speed by solving quizzes/Mock Tests of JEE Main level problems with time management.

*Speed & Accuracy will be your key to success in JEE Main

*Take Online mock-test series to build a winning exam temperament.

*Sample papers will give you a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management.

*Solve the Previous year’s JEE Main papers for understanding the level of questions asked.

*Focus on your weaker areas and improve your concepts.

*Remember it is the quality of time spent and not the quantity alone. Hence, take short breaks of five to ten minutes after every one or two hours of serious study. Relax completely when you take a break.

*Practice meditation to develop inner calm, poise, confidence and power of concentration. These matter a lot and will help you on the day of examination.

*Don’t overstress yourself. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must, especially three-four days before JEE Main 2021 for physical and mental fitness.

Relaxation exercises may help to regain freshness. Avoid over-sleeping during the day.

*For practice of Numerical/Integer Type questions introduced this year follow a reputed source like www.mypat.in or sample papers on JEE Main official website.

*If one has the right “attitude” required towards preparation for the JEE Main, then even an average student can crack it.

Finally, don’t be nervous if you find the paper tough since it is the relative performance that counts. Put your best analytical mind to work and believe in your preparation.

Strategy to Attempt the questions in JEE(Main) Paper:

Sometimes the Right Strategy and Time Management play a vital role in deciding the rank for an aspirant. So, one must be quick enough to adapt to the level of the paper and act promptly. The following points may however be kept in mind when attempting the questions.

What you should “Do”

*Attempt easy questions first.

*Choose sections that have less risk and more gain.

*Carefully scroll through the entire question paper in the first 5 minutes.

*Keep a check on time while attempting the paper

*Attempt all numerical based type questions first as there is no negative marking.

What you should “ Not Do”

*Don';t start from question you don't know.

*Don't get upset if any section is tough. You can score in other sections.

*Don’t guess if you have no idea about the concept involved in a question.

*Don’t be nervous if you find the paper tough, since it is the relative performance that counts. Hence, put your best analytical mind to work, it will take you ahead.

Key points that will decide your Rank in JEE Main (Paper-1):

*How well you have mastered the important topics in each of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

*How much practice you have done on similar levels of questions as asked in JEE Main.

*How well you have perfected on your timing of solving an objective type question.

*How much attention you have given to time management & Strategy apart from covering your syllabi.

*How much calm and confident you are when you take up the actual exam.

Tips for the JEE(Main)-Final Exam Day and a day before:

It is important to organize oneself a day before the exam. Considering the COVID -19 prevailing globally it is very important to also take proper care of oneself before you venture for the exam centre the next day. Following should be kept in mind while getting ready for JEE (Main) Exam Day.

*Think positively and don’t discuss about your preparation as this may indirectly make you nervous even if you are well prepared. Don’t talk anything about JEE (Main) with others.

*One day before JEE Main, do not study anything new.

*Stay calm, confident and trust yourself.

*Brush up important formulae in all three subjects.

*Say to yourself- “I am excited about JEE Main and I can crack it easily”.

*Relax yourself or indulge in meditation a day before the actual exam in order to give your best on the exam day.

*Don’t ask your friend how much they have studied. It will create unnecessary pressure.

*Have a sound sleep for at least 6-7 hours.

*Prepare yourself to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam starts.

*Ensure to carry your JEE Main 2021 Hall Ticket and follow the instructions as per the hall ticket. Avoid borrowing anything inside the examination hall.

Finally, it is the relative performance that will matter on the exam day. So, put in your best performance and you will ace JEE Main 2021.