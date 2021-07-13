Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE main 2021: Students demand more gap between 3rd and 4th sessions

Students appearing for the engineering entrance exam, JEE main exam, have demanded more gap between two sessions of the exam. The JEE main's April and May session exams, which could not be held on time due to COVID-19 crisis, will be held in July-August.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:05 PM IST
JEE main 2021: Students demand more gap between two sessions (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Students appearing for the engineering entrance exam, JEE main exam, have demanded more gap between two sessions of the exam. The JEE main's April and May session exams, which could not be held on time due to COVID-19 crisis, will be held in July-August. Both the sessions of the exam will be completed in 14 days.

The earlier two sessions of the JEE Main were held in February and March. The February session exam was held from February 23 to 26, and the March session exam was held from March 16 to 18 giving students a gap of more than 15 days between the two sessions.

The earlier schedule of JEE Main April and May session exams, which were later postponed, had almost a month's gap between the sessions.

In the latest schedule which was released on July 6, there is only one day gap between the two sessions of the exam. The April session exam ends on July 25 and the May session exam begins on July 27.

Students have demanded to increase the gap between the sessions.

Students' union, NSUI, has tweeted that, "JEE Mains 3rd & 4th attempts are clashing with others exams like board, universities entrance and many others exams. NSUI demands new dates for JEE mains exam. #JusticeForJEEAspirants."

Many other students have requested postponement of the exam.

