JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise analysis of August 31 afternoon shift exam

JEE Main 2021: The JEE (Main) 2021 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E./B.Tech was held on August 31, 2021. The reporting time for students was 1.30pm however the exam started sharp at 3pm.

Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point pen, admit card and Aadhar Card. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers.

Immediate reaction from students after the exam:

(1) There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. (* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

(2) The paper had three parts and each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers and Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers and Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI and XII CBSE Board. Students felt more weightage given to XII Class Chapters.

(4) The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 31st August 2021 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions covered all chapters however weightage was given to chapters of Calculus and Algebra. Some good level questions were asked from Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral, Matrices, Progressions, Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination, Vectors and 3D Geometry.

Few students reported that Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

Physics – Easy to Moderate. Questions asked from almost all chapters however weightage was given to chapters of Class XII. Some good questions were asked from Wave Optics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction and Semiconductors. Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Some students reported numerical section had tricky questions.

Chemistry - Easy. Organic Chemistry was given more weightage as compared to Inorganic and Physical Chemistry. Weightage was given to chapters like Amines, Alcohols, Biomolecules and Environmental Chemistry. Fact based questions from NCERT were asked.

(5) In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was toughest while Chemistry was the easiest. Overall, this paper was of moderate level as per students.

(6) Students were given plain papers for rough work.

(7) There was tight invigilation as per students.

(8) No errors were reported in the question papers.

(9) Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)