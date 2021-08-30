JEE Main 2021: What is NTA score, how is it calculated

JEE Main exam is currently in its last phase and it will conclude on September 2. After the exam is over the national testing agency (NTA) will release the answer key of the question paper and would ask candidates to challenge it. After the answer key challenge is over, the final answer keys would be prepared and the NTA scores of JEE Main last session exam will be released.

What is NTA score?

• NTA score is used to determine the merit list of JEE main exam. If a candidate has appeared in more than one session of JEE main, the best of the NTA scores will be considered for preparation of all India ranking.

• Overall merit will be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days.

• The actual marks obtained by a candidate in a particular session is called raw score. In order to decide the final merit list, the raw scores will be converted to NTA score.

• Since JEE Main is held on multiple dates, it is obvious that the difficulty level of the question papers administered in different sessions may not be exactly the same. Hence, candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. In order to make sure no one gets benefitted or disadvantaged due to the difference in the difficulty level of the exam, the raw scores are converted to NTA scores by following “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score”.

• The percentile scores for the total raw score for all the sessions will be merged and will be called the NTA scores.

• In case, the percentiles for multi-shift exams are not similar for a particular category, then the lowest percentile will be considered as the cut-off for that category.