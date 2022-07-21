JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: NTA to release session 2 hall tickets today

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be published today, July 21. Students will get their JEE Mains hall ticket in the ‘Candidate Activity’ section of the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in and they can download it using application number and date of birth. This time, NTA may not release advance city information slips.

The second session of JEE Main 2022 begins on July 25. NTA has not released the detailed schedule yet.

In JEE Main session 2, both BTech/BE (paper 1) and BArch/BPlanning (paper 2) candidates will appear.

Here are the steps to download JEE Main session 2 admit cards

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the session 2 admit card link under candidate activity. Enter application number and date of birth. Submit and view admit cards.

The number of exam takers in JEE Main session 2 has dropped significantly, as only 629778 students will appear this time, compared to 769589 students who took the exam during session 1.

