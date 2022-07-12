JEE Main 2022: Bathinda student Mrinal Garg gets 100 NTA score

A 17-year-old Mrinal Garg of Bathinda city has secured the top rank by getting 300/300 in the JEE Main 2022 results declared on Monday.

A resident of Minocha Colony, Mrinal is enrolled at St Kabir Convent Senior Secondary School at Bhucho town, about 15-kms from Bathinda city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presently he is in Chandigarh preparing for JEE Advance coaching at Sri Chaitanya Academy.

Mrinal's father Charanjeet Garg supplies surgical equipments to the institutions where mother Rinu Bala is a homemaker.

"My elder son Bhartesh Garg is studying at AIIMS Jodhupur in the final year. Fond of music, Mrinal is a trained guitarist and he sings as well. He stays away from virtual life to concentrate on studies," said the father.

Mrinal intends to study computer science at IIT Mumbai.

His school director Prof ML Arora said the institution was elated over Mrinal's achievement.