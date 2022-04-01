JEE Main 2022 Exam: NTA extends Session 1 registration date, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the JEE Main 2022 exam session 1 registration date. The registration date for Joint Entrance Examination has been extended till April 5, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of jeemain.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date for payment of application fee is till April 5, 2022 upto 11.50 pm. The decision to extend the registration date was taken due to various reasons including the hardships faced by students in filling the online application form for JEE Main 2022 session 1, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

JEE Main 2022 Exam: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on April 21, 14, 25 and 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. A total of 12 new Foreign Cities in addition to 13 existing Cities have also been added for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 on the demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities.