JEE Main 2022 June 24 paper 1 analysis based on students' feedback

JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for BE and BTech aspirants (paper 1) in the first shift on June 24, from 9 am to 12 pm. Questions in the JEE Main paper covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII of CBSE board. Students reported that the paper was balanced. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates.

JEE Main 2022 June 24 Paper: Physics, Chemistry and Maths

Physics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases.

Chemistry had 30 questions in total. Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases.

Mathematics had a total of 30questions. Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 24th June,2022 (Forenoon Session):

Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus, Co-ordinate Geometry, Algebra, Vector & 3D Geometry. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Calculus. & Vectors. Numerical Based Questions were reported lengthy by few students.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, Communication Systems, Heat and Thermodynamics, Modern Physics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Few Theory Based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were asked.

Chemistry – Easy level. Questions covered chapters like Mole Concept, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Chemical Bonding, Co-ordination compounds. Heat & Thermodynamics. Physical Chemistry mostly asked in Numerical based Questions. More Weightage given to Inorganic Chemistry amongst the rest and questions were NCERT Based.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was Moderate level while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)

