JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: Session 2 admit card, exam dates, NTA dress code

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will begin on July 25, National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. Admit cards will be issued on July 21 on jeemain.nta.nic.in. There is no confirmation if NTA will issue advanced information slips for session 2.

This time, as many as 629778 candidates will take the test in approximately 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities outside India.

Candidates can download JEE Main admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

In JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam, both paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) candidates will appear. Session 1 results of paper 1 have been announced but there is no update regarding session 2 results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON