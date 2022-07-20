Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: Session 2 admit card, exam dates, NTA dress code
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: Session 2 admit card, exam dates, NTA dress code

  • JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: Session 2 admit cards tomorrow, exam from July 25
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: Session 2 admit card, exam dates, NTA dress code
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: Session 2 admit card, exam dates, NTA dress code (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Live Updates: Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will begin on July 25, National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. Admit cards will be issued on July 21 on jeemain.nta.nic.in. There is no confirmation if NTA will issue advanced information slips for session 2. 

This time, as many as 629778 candidates will take the test in approximately 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities outside India.

Candidates can download JEE Main admit cards using their application number and date of birth. 

In JEE Main  2022 session 2 exam, both paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) candidates will appear. Session 1 results of paper 1 have been announced but there is no update regarding session 2 results. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2022 02:54 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022: Read instructions on admit cards

    “The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," NTA said. 

  • Jul 20, 2022 02:34 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card: Login credentials required

    Login credentials required to download JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards are application number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 20, 2022 02:14 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022: Over 6 lakh students to take session 2

    NTA said that 629778 students will appear in JEE Main 2022 session 2. The number is low compared to session 1, where 769589 students appeared. 

  • Jul 20, 2022 02:13 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022: Where to get admit card

    Students can download JEE Main 2022 admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. 

  • Jul 20, 2022 01:54 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022 admit cards tomorrow 

    NTA further said that JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards will be released tomorrow, July 21. 

  • Jul 20, 2022 01:39 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 dates

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams will be conducted from July 25, National Testing Agency has informed. 

