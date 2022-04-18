JEE Main 2022: NTA reopens application window at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the JEE Main 2022 application window (session 1). Candidates who have not yet registered for the entrance exam can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application process will continue from April 18 until April 25.

The official notification reads, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1”.

According to the revised schedule, the Session 1 examination, held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

Direct link to apply

JEE Main 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link available on the home page

Key in registration details and click on submit

Next, login to the account and fill in the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee

Download the confirmation page

keep a hard copy of the same for further need.