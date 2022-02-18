JEE Main 2022: Preparation tips for repeaters by expert

The JEE Main 2022 notification, for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc is expected to be released soon by The National Testing Agency (NTA).

Last year due to Covid, the NTA had conducted the exam in four phases. However, the candidate’s performance in the best of the four sessions was considered when preparing the final merit list for JEE Main. The exact dates and no. of attempts for the upcoming phases are yet to be released by the NTA.

Many students take a drop every year due to lack of preparation, not getting the desired engineering filed, health issue or due to some wrong strategy to crack the exam. The reasons may be anything to take a drop, but the final goal remains the same i.e crack the JEE Main successfully with a good rank. Dropping a year is a call taken by students who are confident of improving their performance in their next attempt.

The following tips will help the Repeaters in preparing for a desired rank in the JEE Main 2022 exam.

A. Work on Your Weaknesses: You know your weaknesses so focus on strengthening them. Work upon not repeating anything you did earlier which led to your poor performance. Have a positive mindset and don’t let this thought come into your mind that, what if I fail. Trust the process you followed in your preparation. Focus should be on earning concepts better and don’t just go by the marks after test. Rather make a note of the concepts you lack and revise it to solve questions related to it and make sure you have mastered it.

B. Take Mock Tests and develop the Right Exam Temperament: After completing a few topics, take up a mock test or solve previous years’ question papers, which would help you in analyzing the progress in your preparation. The candidate should evaluate the test results to understand where he/she is lagging. This would help gain perfection in the weaker topics. The mock test also helps in improving one’s speed and accuracy. Students

also get familiar with the exam pattern and types of questions asked through Mock Tests.

C. Join a short duration crash Course/ Test Series: If you had done self-study earlier or enrolled in a correspondence course, now you may enroll in a crash course along with a reputed All India Test Series to check your national level ranking. These tests help you know your current ranking at national level so that you may plug loopholes in your preparation. Additionally, you must attend the Test Analysis sessions after every Test

which will help you the kind of mistakes you are doing so that you do not repeat them in the actual exam.

Quick Tips for the D-Day:

*Do sleep for 6 to 7 hours in the night before the exam.

*Reach examination venue well in time.

*Don’t forget to carry your admit card on the exam day.

*Don’t discuss anything with friends outside the exam center.

*Remember to read all the instructions on question paper carefully.

*Start with subject in order of your comfort level to maximize attempted questions

with not more than 45 minutes on each subject.

*Use last 45 minutes to solve balance questions in second attempt and for revision.

*Do not spend more than a minute on any question if you find that you are not

nearing solution. Go to next question.

*Do not guess if you are not sure in a question with negative marks assigned to it.

*Must attempt and even guess all questions which do not carry negative marks.

*Just go and give your best. It is the relative performance that counts, give your best shot and you will surely ace JEE Main.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is a FIITJEE Expert. Views expressed here are personal.)