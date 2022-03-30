Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply
competitive exams

JEE Main 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

JEE Main 2022 registration process ends tomorrow, March 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
JEE Main 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply
Published on Mar 30, 2022 01:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Main 2022 on March 31, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) can apply online through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process was started on March 9, 2022. The link to apply will remain active till 11.30 pm tomorrow. 

Only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to register here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

JEE Main 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The examination will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. The intimation of city will be available on first week of April and admit card will be available on second week of April 2022. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains national testing agency education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP