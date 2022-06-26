JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Check June 26 morning shift paper analysis

JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 26th June 2022 in the morning shift – from 9 am to 12 pm. Questions in the exam covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a blanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

There were total 90 questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 26th June ,2022 (Forenoon Session):

Mathematics – Moderately Tough level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Conic Sections & Calculus. Questions asked from Chapters like Matrices, 3 D Geometry, Mathematical Reasoning, Functions, Limits, Area under Curves, Definite Integrals, Parabola, Ellipse & Circle. Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions were reported as Tricky.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity & Modern Physics, Rotational Motion, Kinematics, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were easy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.

Chemistry – Moderate level. Physical Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Inorganic & Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from Chemistry in Everyday Life, Mole Concept, s – block & p- block, Coordination Chemistry.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderately Tough while Physics was Easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal)

