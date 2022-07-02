JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application correction process ends tomorrow

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 on tomorrow, June 3. Candidates can make changes in their application through the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 03 July 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates”, reads the official notification.

Direct link here

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: How to edit application

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)”

Key in your credentials and log in

Make changes to the application form

Submit and take print out for future use.