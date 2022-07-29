JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 5, morning shift BTech paper analysis

The JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on July 29, 2022, in the morning shift. There were 90 questions in the paper and total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject, making the total number of questions candidates had to attempt 75.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

• Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

• Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

• Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main, 2022

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 29th July ,2022 (Forenoon Session):

• Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Calculus & Algebra. Straight Line, Circle, Hyperbola had questions with mixed concepts. Calculus had 5 questions one each from Functions, Application of Derivatives, Indefinite & Definite Integral and Differential Equations. In Algebra- Binomial Theorem, Probability, Complex Numbers, Permutation & Combination had a mixed concept question with Matrices, 2 questions each were asked from Sequence & Series, Vectors & 3D Geometry. Few students reported that Numerical Based questions involved some lengthy questions and were tricky.

• Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Fluids, Simple Harmonic Motion, Electrostatics, Communication Systems, AC Circuits, Electromagnetic Induction, Heat & Thermodynamics- 2 questions, Current Electricity-2 questions, Optics & Modern Physics-2 questions. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. It was a balanced and easy section as per students.

• Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Physical & Organic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Questions were asked from Coordination Compounds, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Ores & Metallurgy and Environmental Chemistry. Organic Chemistry had questions from Alcohols, Aryl & Alkyl Halides, Phenols, Amines & Biomolecules. Numerical Based questions mostly from Physical Chemistry. Physical Chemistry had questions from Chemical Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Ionic Equilibrium, Chemical Equilibrium, Solutions & Mole Concept. Students reported Organic Chemistry had some Lengthy questions. Inorganic Chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate while Physics was Easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal)

