JEE Main 2022 Session 2: July 28 Morning shift paper analysis

The JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 28th July 2022, in the morning shift. There were 90 questions in the paper and total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject, making the total number of questions candidates had to attempt 75.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main, 2022

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

• Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

• Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 28th July ,2022 (Forenoon Session):

• Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Co-ordinate Geometry & Algebra. Straight Line, Circle, Parabola, Ellipse & Hyperbola had questions with mixed concepts. Some good questions were asked from Definite Integral, Differential Equations, Matrices, Sequence & Series, Binomial Theorem, Quadratic Equations, Vectors & Probability . Few students reported that Numerical Based questions involved some lengthy questions and were tricky.

• Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Work, Power& Energy, Rotational Motion, Fluids, Simple Harmonic Motion, Electrostatics, EM Waves, Current Electricity, Optics & Modern Physics. Students felt more weightage was given to chapters of Class XI. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations and were tricky. 4 questions from Current Electricity were asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Chemistry – Easy level. Physical & Organic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Questions were asked from Coordination Compounds & Environmental Chemistry. Organic Chemistry had questions from Alcohols, Phenols, Amines & Polymers. Numerical Based questions from Physical Chemistry were easy. Physical Chemistry had questions from Chemical Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Chemical Equilibrium, Solutions & Mole Concept. Inorganic Chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate while Chemistry was EASY amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON