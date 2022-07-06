JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Registration link reopens today, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA has reopened the registration link for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on July 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 Session 2 can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration link will open on July 6 and will close on July 9, 2022. The last date for submitting fee online is till July 9, 2022.

As per the official notice, the candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.