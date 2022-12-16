JEE Main 2023 dates announced, not likely to clash with CBSE board exams

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced detailed schedule for JEE Main 2023, the undergraduate engineering entrance test. JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions, with the first session scheduled for January and the second one for April.

If CBSE conducts board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from February 15 as announced earlier, it is unlikely that there will be a direct clash between these dates.

As per the schedule, JEE Main session 1 will be on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. NTA has also reserved three dates for this session, February 1, 2, and 3.

JEE Main 2023 session 2: April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 (Reserved dates: April 13, 15).

NTA has also announced dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the Common University Entrance Test.

NEET 2023 will be held on May 7 and CUET UG, the entrance test for university admissions, will be held in May-June.

Another entrance test conducted by NTA, ICAR AIEEA, is scheduled for April 26, 27, 28, 29, a few days after the second session of JEE Main 2023.

With entrance exam dates now out, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce date sheets for final exams soon.

