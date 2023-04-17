The second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 ended on April 15. National Testing Agency (NTA) will now release provisional answer key of JEE Main session 2 along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: Know how to check session 2 answer key, result (HT Archive)

In case of any objections, candidates can raise it after the provisional answer key is issued. A window will be provided to submit feedback on payment of a fee per question.

Feedback sent by candidates will be reviewed and if found correct, it will be reflected in the final answer key.

Candidates can not challenge the final answer key and it will be used to calculate results.

JEE Main 2023 was held in two sessions. Along with session 2 results, all India ranks will also be announced.

Those who took both sessions 1 and 2, their best performance in the two will be considered for ranking. Top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify JEE Main can sit for JEE Advanced.

Here is how to check JEE Main 2023 answer key, result:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, open the link to check JEE Main session 2 answer key or result. Enter your application number and date of birth. Check the provisional answer key/download result.

