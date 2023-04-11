JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card released for April 13 exam, get link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) session 2 admit card for April 13 exams. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card released for April 13 exam

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their applictaion number and date of birth. The hall tickets are released for B.E. / B.Tech. and B.Arch examinations.

Direct link to download admit card

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.