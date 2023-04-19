National Testing Agency (NTA) has published answer keys of the April session of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2023 session 2). Candidates who wrote the BE/BTech exam in session 2 can check JEE Main provisional answer keys on jeemain.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2023 answer key live updates.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with answer keys, NTA has also published candidates’ recorded responses and question papers.

NTA said that candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key and displayed responses can do it. The last date to raise objections is till April 21, 2023.

For each representation, a candidate has to pay ₹200/- as fee per question challenged.

After candidates’ feedback is reviewed, NTA will publish the final answer key. If required, changes to the provisional answer key will be made and it will be shown in the final answer ky. The final key can not be challenged.

JEE Main session 2 results will be published along with/after the final key is released. In session 2 results, candidates’ all India ranks will also be mentioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON