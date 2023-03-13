JEE Main 2023 session 2 correction window opens, see list of changes allowed

After closing JEE Main 2023 session 2 registrations on March 12, National Testing Agency (NTA) has now opened the application form correction window for candidates who have successfully submitted their forms on or before the last date. Those who need to make changes to the information submitted by them in the exam form can do it by logging in to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JEE Main 2023 session 2 application edit window will be available till March 14, 9 pm.

Mobile number, email address, permanent address, and present address can not be changed.

Changing name of either mother or father, category, sub-category, city and medium, qualification including passing year (Class 10 and 12) are allowed to all candidates. Candidates may also be allowed to change/add course.

Changing date of birth is allowed only for non-AADHAR verified candidates.

These changes are allowed only to fresh candidates. Those who applied for session 1 can make the following changes (for both AADHAR verified and non-verified candidates):

Category Medium Course

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON