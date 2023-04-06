The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 6th April 2023. The reporting time for students was 1:20 pm however the exam started sharp at 3:00 pm.

JEE Main 2023 session 2: Day 1-afternoon session analysis

Every student was made to go through a sanitizing station where they had to sanitize themselves through a foot press lever. Personal masks were not allowed. Every student was given a fresh surgical mask at entry. Metal detectors were used at the entry gate and no bags or wrist watches were allowed inside. Students reported that entry started as soon as they were screened at the entry point. Time Clock on the computer screen was provided inside the examination hall.

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

(1) There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

· Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper. Similar to Jan Session.

(4) The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 6th April, 2023 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderately Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Coordinate Geometry. Questions asked from Straight Lines, Parabola, Circles, Definite Integrals, Limits, Differential Equations, Area, Matrices, Binomial Theorem, Probability, Statistics, Determinants, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Complex numbers, Progression Series. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was slightly Lengthy as per few students.

Physics – Easy level. Weightage given to chapters of Kinematics, Circular Motion, Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, SHM, Gravitation, Heat & Thermodynamics, Wave Optics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, AC Circuits, Modern Physics, Error Analysis, Semi-Conductors. Numerical based questions were reported as Easy. More weightage was given to class XII chapters.

Chemistry –Easy to Moderate Level. Physical Chemistry was given less weightage as compared to Organic & Inorganic Chemistry. Questions asked from d & f Block elements, Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Biomolecules, Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides , Chemical Equilibrium, Atomic Structure, Solutions, Chemical Kinetics. MCQs were tricky compared to Numerical Section.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was Moderate , Chemistry was Easy to Moderate Level, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this was reported as Easy to Moderate as per students.

