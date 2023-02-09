JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration delayed, details here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration: The registration process for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been delayed. National Testing Agency (NTA) in the JEE Main 2023 notification said that the application process for the second session will begin on February 7. However, as of now, application forms are not available on the exam website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. There is no confirmation when the application window will open.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Result of JEE Main session 1 is out. It is available for download at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Both fresh candidates and those who took the first session can appear for session 2. JEE Main all India ranks will be announced after session 2 results.

Those who appear in both session 1 and 2, their best of the two scores will be considered for ranking.

As per the exam notie, JEE Main session 2 application portal was supposed to remain open till March 7. Admit cards were scheduled for last week of March.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination was tentatively scheduled for April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, and 12. Any changes in these exam dates will be communicated to candidates on the exam website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In session 1, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates took paper 1 and 0.46 lakh candidates took paper 2 exam. The overall attendance for the Engineering paper was 95.79 per cent.

JEE Main session 1, paper 2 results are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON