JEE Main 2023: Shift 2 paper analysis based on students feedback

The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 29th January 2023. The reporting time for students was 2:20 pm however the exam started sharp at 3:00 pm. Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students were not allowed to carry anything inside the examination hall except a transparent ballpoint Pen, Admit Card & Aadhar Card. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for the safety of the exam takers.

There were a total of 90 questions and the Total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

· Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

· Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 29th January 2023 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Calculus. Questions asked from Parabola, Ellipse, Definite Integrals, Area, Differential Equations, Matrices, Probability, Determinants, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Binomial Theorem, Complex numbers, andProgression Series. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was Lengthy & Tricky as per few students.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Weightage given to chapters of Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Heat & Thermodynamics, SHM & Waves, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, AC Circuits, Modern Physics, Semi-Conductors and Magnetism Numerical based questions were reported as Easy. This section was balanced but had many tricky questions.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Physical Chemistry was given more weightage in Numerical Section as compared to Organic & Inorganic Chemistry. Weightage given to Alcohols, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides in Organic Chemistry. Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from s-block, p-block, Chemical Bonding and Metallurgy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON