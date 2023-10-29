JEE Main 2024: How to apply for the exam when the process begins

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2024 in January-February and in April next year. Registrations for the exam will be done on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Ahead of opening the application window of JEE Main, NTA will release the notification and information bulletin. These documents will contain important dates such as the application window, along with eligibility, list of document required, syllabus of the test, among others.

JEE Main 2024: How to apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

Candidates can appear in JEE Main 2023 session 1 or two or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best out of two scores will be considered in the final result.

Those who wish to appear for both sessions do not have to apply separately. Such candidates can use the credentials of session 1 to login and make payment of the examination fee during the session 2 application window.

However, those who want to take only one session (session 1 or 2) will have to complete the whole registration cum application process.

How to apply for JEE Main 2024

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the registration link under the candidate activity tab. Submit the registration form to get login details. Login and fill the application. Submit the form along with the exam fee and documents. Take a printout of the confirmation page.

Instructions for candidates

Documents required: Photo and signature (save copies after applying), PwD, category certificates, if applicable. The photo should be between 10-200 kb, signature 4-30 kb and in .JPG or .JPEG format only. Certificates should be between 50-300 kp and in .PDF format.

The photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent of the face, including ears visible. Do not wear mask while taking the photo. Use a white background.

Candidates who use/upload the photograph, signature, and certificate(s) of someone else or tamper his/her admit card/result/scorecard, it will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) Practice.

