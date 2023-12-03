JEE Main 2024: Registration process for session 1 ends tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the extended registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 1 on December 4. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Correction window for JEE Main 2024 open from December 6 to December 8

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application from December 6 to December 8.

The city intimation slip will be released on by the second week of January 2024. The JEE Main 2024 admit card will be released three days before the actual date of the Examination.

The JEE Mains Session 1 exam will be conducted between January 24 to February 1.

JEE Main 2024 session 1: Know how to register

To register for JEE Main 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, log in to the account and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/ 011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.