Last date to apply for JEE Main 2024 session 1, direct link, other details

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration cum application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 today, November 30. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains 2024 session 1 registration closes today (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot)

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2024 session 1

Application fee for Indian candidates:

One paper

General male: 1,000

General female: 800

Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male: ₹900

Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Female: ₹800

SC/ST/PwD Male and Female, Third Gender: ₹500

Two papers (BE/BTech or BArch/BPlanning)

General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) male: 2,000

General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) female: 1,600

SC/ST/PwD Male and Female, Third Gender: ₹1,000

JEE Main 2024 session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 1. Admit cards will be released three days before each exam day and exam city information slips will be out by the second week of January.

For more details on JEE Main exam such as paper pattern, scheme of exam, timing, eligibility criteria, candidates can check the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin.

