JEE Mains 2024 session 1 registration closes tomorrow on jeemain.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 29, 2023 07:43 PM IST

Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Online registrations for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 will close tomorrow, November 30. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2024 session 1 registration closes tomorrow on jeemain.nta.ac.in

The first session of the exam is scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 1. Admit cards of the examination will be shared with candidates three days before the actual exam dates. This means admit cards of different exam dates will be uploaded in a phased manner.

Exam city information slips of JEE Mains session 1 will be out by the second week of January.

Candidates can apply for one or both sessions of the exam. Those who wish to apply only for session 1 have to pay the fee of one session only and will have the option to apply again for session 2 when the application window reopens.

For more details on paper pattern, scheme of exam, timing, eligibility, and other information, candidates can check the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin.

JEE Main is a national-level examination for admission to Engineering, Technology, Planning and Architecture courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating institutions.

It also searves as the qualifying test for IIT JEE Advanced.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
