JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Registration ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, no further extention to be given

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on February 25, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2025 Session 2 can find the direct link through the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Registration ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The registration link will be deactivated at 9 a.m. today, and the payment window will close at 11:50 p.m. NTA has informed that candidates for JEE Main Session 2 will not be given a further registration date extension.

The correction window will open on February 27 and will close on February 28, 2025.

Candidates who have applied for JEE Main Session 1 and also wish to appear for JEE Main Session 2 are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1 and pay the examination fee for JEE Main Session 2 as applicable. They can only choose the paper, medium of the examination, choice of cities for examination and pay the examination fees for the present situation.

As per the official notice, those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the schedule given above and check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main)-2025 available on the website. The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against such candidates.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online for JEE Main Session 2.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for JEE Main session 2 can be checked on the information bulletin given here. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.