Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main admit card 2021 for March session exam released, here's how to check
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 for March session exam released, here's how to check

JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 March session can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:31 PM IST
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

JEE main admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the hall tickets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains March session exam 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 March session can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency will hold the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session was conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The results for which were declared on March 8, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

JEE mains examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift of the exam is scheduled to be held from 3 to 6 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RSMSSB Rajasthan Stenographer Phase 1 exam admit card 2021 expected soon

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020-21 results declared, direct link to check

MPSC exam postponed; after backlash CM Uddhav says will be held by March 22

IBPS RRB officers scale 1 main and interview results 2021 declared at ibps.in

Direct link to download JEE main admit card 2021

How to download JEE main admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE mains admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency jee main admit card joint entrance examination
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP