Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1: Where, how to download hall tickets

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1: Where, how to download hall tickets

competitive exams
Published on Jan 13, 2023 11:24 AM IST

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1 will release next week. Candidates can check steps to download the admit card below.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1: Where, how to download hall tickets
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Admit Card 2023 in third week of January 2023. The Joint Entrance Examination Admit Card for session 1 will release next week and will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Exam 2023 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The centre, date and shift will be indicated on the admit card. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE exam comprises of two paper- Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee mains admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP