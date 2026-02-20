JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper 2 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, objection window closes today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper 2, available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections until February 20, 2026, with a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. After reviewing challenges, revised answer keys will determine the final results. For more details, visit the NTA JEE website.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper 2. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Paper 2A (B. Arch) & 2B (B. Planning) can check the provisional key through the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The objection window has been opened and candidates can raise objection against it till today, February 20, 2026. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per question challenges.
he payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till February 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.
Direct link to download JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper 2
JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper 2: How to download
To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper 2 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
5. Check the provisional key and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
If the challenges made by the candidate are found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.
