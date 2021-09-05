Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main answer key soon: Here's what candidates should know

JEE main answer key is expected soon. The answer key will be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:05 PM IST
JEE Main answer key soon: Here's what candidates should know

JEE main answer key is expected soon. The answer key will be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official website of the NTA is nta.ac.in. Registration for the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced, will begin on September 11. Admission to JEE Advanced is done on the basis of JEE main scores. Hence it is highly expected that the JEE main final answer key and the result will be released by September 10.

JEE Main answer key 2021: Important points for students

  • Students will be given a chance to challenge the answer key, if they have relevant documents to support it
  • After considering the challenges raised by candidates in the answer key, NTA will release a final answer key
  • The JEE Main result will be finalized based on the new answer key
  • The all India rank of the JEE Main 2021 will be released

Amid reports of JEE Main exam scam, students are worried if the JEE main answer key and the result will be announced on time or will it be delayed. Students should know that all announcements related to the engineering entrance exam, from registration till the commencement of admission, will be made by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

