Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main answer keys 2021 for May session exam released, direct link
competitive exams

JEE main answer keys 2021 for May session exam released, direct link

JEE main answer keys 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 May session exam answer keys on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 06:18 PM IST
JEE main answer keys 2021: The provisional answer key of JEE Main May session exam 2021 can be checked on the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. (jeemain.nta.nic.in)

The JEE (Main) examinations–2021 for session-4 were held in computer-based test mode at different centres located in 334 cities throughout the country and abroad on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2.

Direct link to download JEE main exam 2021 provisional answer key

How to download JEE main exam 2021 provisional answer key:

Visit the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on "JEE main exam 2021 provisional answer key" link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

