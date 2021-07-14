JEE Main April session exam admit card released, direct link

JEE Main April session admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the JEE main admit card using their registration details. A total of 709519 candidates will appear for the exam this time.

JEE Main admit card download

The JEE main April session exam will be held from July 20 to July 25.

This exam was earlier scheduled in April, but could not be held on time due to the rising cases of COVID-19. This is the third of the four sessions of JEE Main which is being held this year to compensate for the loss of academic learning in schools this year due to the pandemic.

JEE main admit card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in

Or else directly go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE main admit card link

Enter the registration details

"The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for Session - 3 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 13 July 2021 (Tuesday) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," the NTA has informed candidates.

Meanwhile, the registration for JEE Main May session exam which was also postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases, is still open. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website.

