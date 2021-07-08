JEE Main April exam registration closes today, No correction window later

The link to register for the JEE Main 2021 April session exam will close today. The registration link is available on the official website of the exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registration link will close at 11.50 pm.

JEE Main 2021 apply online

For this exam and the upcoming exam, which were earlier scheduled in April and May but were postponed later, the NTA won't give candidates a chance to edit their application forms. In the earlier sessions of the JEE Main, candidates were allowed to make changes in their application forms after the registration process concluded.

"Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on July 8 for April session and on July 12 for the May. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful," the NTA has informed candidates.

Candidates who had earlier applied for the April and May session exam can modify their particulars during the time the registration link is active.

JEE Main 2021: Know how to check

Go to https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo2021/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P

Click on the application form link

Enter the personal details asked

Submit the photograph in the correct dimension

Submit the form