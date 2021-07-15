Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main dates changed considering requests from students: Education Minister
competitive exams

JEE main dates changed considering requests from students: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced changes in JEE main exam dates. JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th & 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September, 2021, the Education Minister has said.
Written by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:48 PM IST
JEE main dates changed considering requests from students: Education Minister(File Photo)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced changes in JEE main exam dates. JEE Main 2021 fourth session will now be held on 26, 27 and 31 August, and on September 1 and 2, the Education Minister has said.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam," he has informed students in a tweet.

Students were demanding a gap between both the sessions of the exam. As per the old schedule, the gap between the third and fourth session exam was only one day.

The registration process for the fourth session of the JEE Main is still open. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam.

On July 14, there was confusion among students after the NTA released the admit card of the third session of the JEE main exam. The schedule of the exam has been rescheduled to coincide with the fourth session exam dates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee main exam
TRENDING NEWS

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP