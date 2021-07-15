JEE main dates changed considering requests from students: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced changes in JEE main exam dates. JEE Main 2021 fourth session will now be held on 26, 27 and 31 August, and on September 1 and 2, the Education Minister has said.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam," he has informed students in a tweet.

Students were demanding a gap between both the sessions of the exam. As per the old schedule, the gap between the third and fourth session exam was only one day.

The registration process for the fourth session of the JEE Main is still open. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam.

On July 14, there was confusion among students after the NTA released the admit card of the third session of the JEE main exam. The schedule of the exam has been rescheduled to coincide with the fourth session exam dates.

