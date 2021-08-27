JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 over, paper moderate to difficult

Today is the second day for JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 4. The Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2, 2021. The Shift 1 or morning shift is over and students have found the difficulty level of the paper to be moderate to difficult. All the appeared candidates can check out the JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis below.

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis

Expert Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir found the paper easy to moderate to difficult like Day 1 paper of Session 4. The easy part was of Chemistry section, moderate was Physics and the difficult part was Mathematics.

• Mathematics: Paper was lengthy as well as tough. Questions were from coordinate geometry, probability, statistics similar like yesterday.

• Physics: Modern physics was dominant followed by electricity, magnetism, electro magnetic induction, magnetic effects of current.

• Chemistry: The weightage of physical chemistry has gone down and the maximum weightage have been given to organic chemistry.

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced 2021 registration dates have already been released by IIT Kharagpur. The registration for IIT JEE will begin on September 11 and will end on September 16, 2021.