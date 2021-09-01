Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 4, Shift 1- paper moderate to difficult
JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 4, Shift 1- paper moderate to difficult

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis by expert is here. Check section wise analysis below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:56 PM IST
JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 4, Shift 1- paper moderate to difficult(Keshav Singh/HT File)

National Testing Agency have just concluded Day 4, Shift 1 exam of JEE Main Exam 2021. The Session 4 examination was scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2, 2021. Shift 1 paper was moderate to difficult for students who have appeared for the examination today, September 1, 2021.

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis

As per expert Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, the Shift 1 paper, on the whole, was moderate to difficult. The difficulty level of the paper was similar to previous days' JEE Main exam paper. Questions in all the sections were more from the Class 12 syllabus as compared to the Class 11 syllabus.

Physics: This paper had questions from electromagnetism, modern physics and optics denomination chapters.

• Chemistry: This was the easiest section among the three subjects. Questions were basically NCERT based and students found it quite easy.

• Mathematics: It was the difficult section among all three. Probability, statistics, calculus was more dominated in the question paper. Questions from algebra and trigonometry was also asked.

