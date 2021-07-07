JEE Main Exam 2021 centres to be increased to 828

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains examinations will be conducted from July 20-25 and July 27 to August 2 this year and the number of examination centres in every shift will be increased from 660 to 828.

Giving this information, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the third and fourth sessions of the all-India engineering entrance examination JEE-Main 2021 from July 20. The April and May sessions were postponed due to COVID-19.

According to the document of NTA shared by the minister, submission of the application form online for "session 3 (April 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper I" will be from July 6 to July 8 and the date of exams is from July 20 to 25.

Submission of application form online for "Session 4 (May 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper 1 and B Arch (Paper 2A) B Planning (Paper 2B)" will be from July 9 to 12 and the date of the exam is from July 27 to August 2.

The first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were already completed in February and March.

The minister said the safety, security, and bright future of the students is the priority of the government.

"There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. PM Narendra Modiji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry," he said in a tweet.

"The number of examination centres in every shift will be increased from 660 to 828," NTA said.

All related COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all examination centres.

According to the NTA, the total number of candidates who have already registered earlier for the April session is 6.80 lakh and for the May session is 6.09 lakh.

It said that after receiving numerous representations from the candidates to re-open the Online Application window for JEE (Main) -- 2021 April Session, it was decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from the remaining JEE (Main) --2021 Sessions (April and May).