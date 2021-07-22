Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Exam 2021: Day 2 exam begins, check details here
competitive exams

JEE Main Exam 2021: Day 2 exam begins, check details here

JEE Main Exam 2021 day 2 exam begins at 9 am. Candidates can check the details below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 10:48 AM IST
JEE Main Exam 2021: Day 2 exam begins, check details here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

National Testing Agency, NTA have started JEE Main Exam 2021 on July 22. Today is the second day of the exam for Session 3. The examination will be conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. As per the Agency, 7,09,519 candidates have registered themselves for Joint Entrance Exam for the April session.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first session examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 334 cities across the country and at 828 exam centres. This year the examination center has been increased by the Agency from 660 to 828.

The Agency is taking special precautions and measures to conduct the exams by following all COVID19 protocols. Students have been asked to follow the same and wear face masks, use sanitizers at the exam center. Also, the sitting arrangements have been made by following the social distancing protocol.

As per the students of Chandigarh, the Phase 3 exam on Day 1 was comparable to the second phase in March but tougher than the first in February. While some students found the papes to be well balanced, others found it moderate to tough this time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee main paper analysis jee mains exam jee main april exam

Related Stories

chandigarh news

JEE (Main) Phase 3: Students in Chandigarh find exam well-balanced

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:26 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, calls it ‘Sheer class’

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP