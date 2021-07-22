JEE Main Exam 2021: Day 2 exam begins, check details here

National Testing Agency, NTA have started JEE Main Exam 2021 on July 22. Today is the second day of the exam for Session 3. The examination will be conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. As per the Agency, 7,09,519 candidates have registered themselves for Joint Entrance Exam for the April session.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first session examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 334 cities across the country and at 828 exam centres. This year the examination center has been increased by the Agency from 660 to 828.

The Agency is taking special precautions and measures to conduct the exams by following all COVID19 protocols. Students have been asked to follow the same and wear face masks, use sanitizers at the exam center. Also, the sitting arrangements have been made by following the social distancing protocol.

As per the students of Chandigarh, the Phase 3 exam on Day 1 was comparable to the second phase in March but tougher than the first in February. While some students found the papes to be well balanced, others found it moderate to tough this time.