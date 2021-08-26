JEE Main Exam 2021: Session 4 Shift 1 over, check Complete Expert Analysis here

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Exam 2021 for Session 4 was started on August 26, 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh students have registered themselves for Session 4 examination. The examination will be conducted by National Testing Agency on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2, 2021. The Shift 1 is over and students have found the paper to be moderate to tough.

Complete Expert Analysis

As per Expert Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, the difficulty level was high like every JEE Main Exam paper. Going by the sectional difficulty level, chemistry was easiest, followed by physics to be moderate and mathematics section to be the toughest.

• Chemistry section: The theoretical questions weightage was high and equal weightage was given to organic chemistry, physical chemistry and inorganic chemistry.

• Physics section: The physics paper was moderate because of the calculations involved in the subject. Modern physics was dominant followed by electricity, magnetism, electro magnetic induction, magnetic effects of current. Overall the Class 12 portion of physics was more dominant compared to Class 11 section.

• Mathematics section: This section was the toughest. Class 12 portion was more dominant in this section as well. According to students who appeared for the exam, questions from calculus based integration, probability, statistics was difficult. However, the overall distribution was equal and good.