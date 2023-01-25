JEE Main Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 2, Paper I ends, moderate to easy paper

National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Main Exam 2023 Day 2 Paper I on January 25, 2023 at 12 noon. The Paper I for B.Tech/ B.E for forenoon session was moderate to easy for Physics and Chemistry and mathematics part was tough, as per the students who appeared for the examination.

The reporting time for the students was 7.20 am and the exam was started at 9 am. Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point Pen, Admit Card & Aadhar Card. Transparent water Bottles were allowed. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers.

JEE Main Exam: Paper Pattern

There were 90 questions and total marks of JEE Main paper I was 300. The paper had two parts & each part had three sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Main Exam: Difficulty level

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 25th January ,2023 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderately Tough Level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra & Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Differentiation, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Hyperbola & Circle. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions in MCQs were reported as Tricky & Lengthy.

Physics – Easy. Questions were asked from Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Carnot Engine, Work ,Power & Energy, Simple Harmonic Motion, Ray Optics, Capacitance, Magnetism, Semi-Conductors , Communication Systems, Modern Physics, Centre of Mass, Electrostatics. Numerical based questions were easy. Overall, the students felt this section was Balanced and Easy.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry had questions directly from NCERT Books. Less weightage given to Physical Chemistry that too in Numerical Section. In Physical Chemistry questions were asked from Electrochemistry, Ionic Equilibrium, Solutions, Ores & Metallurgy and Atomic Structure. Organic Chemistry had questions from Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Carboxylic Acids, Phenols and General Organic Chemistry. Inorganic had questions from Co-ordination Compounds, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Group-18. Few questions from Organic Chemistry were reported slightly tricky.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderately Tough, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head, FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)

